Russia launches over 40 missiles at Ukraine's gas and energy facilities – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president noted that the allies have still not fully fulfilled their promises to strengthen the country's air shield

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (video screenshot)

Russia launched over 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting gas infrastructure and energy facilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

The Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy at least 30 enemy missiles. Additionally, Russia launched over 70 drones at Ukraine overnight. However, the functionality of the energy system was preserved thanks to the Air Defense Forces and other involved units.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for continuous enhancement of Ukraine's air defense capabilities. However, partners have not yet fully delivered on the promises made at the NATO and Ramstein summits.

"We’ve also discussed licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles for them, which could serve as one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine. This is both realistic and necessary to implement," Zelenskyy said.

He highlighted that assisting Ukraine is more than just meeting the needs of one country. The defense of Ukraine is now determining whether Europe and the democratic world can reliably and sustainably stop wars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, including the use of Kalibr missiles, primarily targeting western Ukrainian regions.

Emergency power outages were implemented in six regions but were later gradually lifted.

Poland also scrambled military aircraft in response to the Russian attack.