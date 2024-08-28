Russia reports drone attack on oil depot in Rostov Oblast – video

An oil base in Russia (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Overnight, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, as a result of which a fire started there, reported Russian propagandists. The video of the fire at the oil depot is distributed by local Telegram channels.

Propagandists write that drones hit an oil depot in the Kamiansky district of Rostov Oblast. After the attack, several tanks on the grounds of the enterprise caught fire.

Local media reported that the oil depot belongs to the Atlas plant of the Federal Agency for State Reserves. It is located near the town of Kamiansk-Shakhtinsky.

At the same time, Rostov regional governor Vasily Golubev wrote that around 3:00 a.m., four drones were allegedly shot down in the region.

Subsequently, Golubev confirmed that a fuel warehouse in the Kamiansky district caught fire as a result of a drone attack. According to him, there are allegedly no casualties.

"Emergency response forces are involved in extinguishing the fire. There is no threat of the fire spreading to residential buildings," the official said.

On August 3, Ukrainian military intelligence drones hit a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in Russia's Rostov Oblast. It belongs to the Atlas plant of the Federal Agency for State Reserves.

This warehouse ensures the supply of fuel and lubricants to Russian military units and units stationed in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.