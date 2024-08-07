Russian forces persist in acts of firing, mining along Ukraine's northern border – General Staff

On Tuesday, the Russians reported an alleged Ukrainian attack on Kursk Oblast – there is no information on this in the summary of the General Staff

Russian soldier (Photo: Russian media)

The Russians are maintaining a military presence, shelling Ukraine and building minefields along the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a morning report.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine," the message reads.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Russia reported an alleged Ukrainian attack on Kursk Oblast, which borders Sumy Oblast. Videos and photos of what is claimed to be fighting on the territory of Russia are circulating on social networks.

In particular, Russian propagandists reported the alleged loss of several helicopters in Kursk Oblast. The Sumy regional administration reported that the Defense Forces shot down a Russian military helicopter in the sky over the Ukrainian region. However, there is no data on any destroyed helicopter in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, said that "Russian soldiers are lying about the situation in Kursk Oblast being under control. Russia does not control the border."

There are currently no other comments from Ukraine.

Overnight, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian ballistic missile in the sky over Sumy Oblast.