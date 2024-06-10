Russians advancing near main line of defense in Chasiv Yar, but have not crossed it – Ukrainian army

The Russian invasion forces are trying to storm the town in the direction of the Kanal microdistrict and the Novyi district

The Russian troops have not crossed the main defense line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chasiv Yar, but are actively advancing east of it, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping, said in a comment to LIGA.net.

A video of Russian soldiers in Chasiv Yar has appeared online. It shows them moving through the ruins of buildings.

As Voloshyn noted, the video was taken in the Kanal neighborhood, east of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, which is the main line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlement.

The Russian troops have not crossed the main line of defense, but are actively advancing east of it in this neighborhood, he noted.

Russian propagandists claimed a 500-meter advance in the neighborhood. Some claimed alleged battles in the Novyi district, illustrating it with images from the Kanal neighborhood.

The Russians are trying to storm Chasiv Yar in these microdistricts and districts, and also attacked in the direction of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka – to the southwest of the town, the spokesman said.

During the attacks, the Russian invasion forces use not only infantry units, but more often use mechanized components: tanks and armored fighting vehicles, noted Voloshyn.

"The Russian army intensified its efforts, but it was not successful. The enemy is actively conducting artillery fire, airstrikes and using drones in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar," he concluded.

On May 29, the spokesman reported that the Russian army is trying to regroup near Chasiv Yar, there are fewer active assaults there now, but the situation closer to Bilohorivka is more dynamic.

On June 10, Voloshyn reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed a rare Russian Tulpan installation for the second time in a week, this time not far from Ivanivske near Chasiv Yar.

Zelenskyy reported that the Russian troops tried to carry out a propaganda operation in the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy Oblast, as of this morning there is no enemy in the village.