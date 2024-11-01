Russians attacks Poltava with drones: two people rescued, destruction and fires reported

More than 50 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service also worked on the spot

Photo: Telegram channel of Filip Pronin

Russian forces attacked the Poltava community with drones several times on Thursday evening, damaging three residential buildings and a farm structure. Two people were rescued from a burning building, with no fatalities reported by the head of the regional administration, Filip Pronin.

The State Emergency Service reported that fires and destruction occurred as a result of the Russian drone strikes.

At 10:40 p.m., the service reported the extinguishing of two fires and the containment of two more fires. The efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack continued.

In total, the agency involved more than 50 rescuers and 14 units of equipment. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were also on the scene.

In a separate incident, a Russian attack late in the evening of Wednesday in Kharkiv resulted in the deaths of two children and a man, with 35 people injured. The Russian strike destroyed an entry section of a residential building from the fifth to the first floor.