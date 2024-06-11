Russia's attack on European Union absolutely probable, says Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

The danger is greater than some people think, Radosław Sikorsky believes

Radoslav Sikorskyi (Photo: EPA)

An attack by Russia on the countries of the European Union is probable, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, which is being held in Berlin.

"If you look at the world from Warsaw, the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is 200 km to the north, and there are 100 nuclear warheads, and the Russians keep them there. Besides, Belarus is nearby. That means that an attack on the European Union is absolutely probable," the diplomat warned.

Sikorski also recalled that sometimes during attacks on Ukraine, Russian missiles violate the airspace of Poland.

"Sometimes they accidentally fly into our airspace. Even to the western part of Poland, which is 250 km from here. It is very close, and the danger is greater than some people think," the official stated.

On May 21, Polish PM Donalnd Tusk reported that nine people were arrested in Poland, who are suspected of sabotage allegedly committed on the order of Russia.

On May 23, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said that the authorities are increasing security around the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine due to fears of sabotage supported by the Russian Federation.

On June 5, Tusk announced the creation of a government commission to investigate Russian and Belarusian influence over the past 20 years.