SBU: Exposed Ukrainian Army official who paid millions to a "combat" rear battalion

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

An official of one of the military units in Lviv region is suspected of illegally charging additional payments for participation in combat operations to a logistics unit, resulting in losses to the state budget of UAH 35 million. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police .

According to the investigation, the chief of staff of a battalion of one of the military units of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lviv region, during August-December 2023, submitted reports that the personnel of his unit were fighting on the front line.

In fact, the unit was performing tasks in the rear areas and was not at the front.

Based on the submitted documents, the financial service of the military unit paid monthly additional payments to servicemen in the amount of UAH 100,000.

The total amount of unjustified payments amounted to UAH 35 million.

The person involved in the case has been charged with official negligence, which has caused serious consequences, and negligent attitude towards military service under martial law. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided.

The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.