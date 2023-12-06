Biden announces new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine

Today, the US administration announced a new package of military aid, which included weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces worth $175 million

US State Department (Photo - EPA)

Today, the US administration announced a new package of military aid, which included weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces worth $175 million, according to a statement by the US State Department.

The package was formed in view of the "limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine" and provides for the transfer of weapons and equipment worth up to $175 million.

As the Pentagon reported , the package included:

- AIM-9M and AIM-7 air defense missiles;

– additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

– 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery rounds;

– high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

– Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles (TOW);

– Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

– more than 4 million rounds for small arms;

– vehicles for towing and hauling equipment;

– demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

– equipment for the protection of critically important national infrastructure;

– spare parts, maintenance and other ancillary equipment.

The State Department emphasizes that until Russia ceases its attacks and withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it is imperative that the United States continue to lead the coalition it has built of more than 50 countries that strongly support Ukraine.

"It is critical that Congress takes action soon and passes the President's national security supplemental request to ensure we can continue our support for Ukraine," the document said, so it is imperative that Congress act immediately.

On October 20, 2023, US President Joe Biden called on Congress not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The White House has sent a request to Congress to allocate $106 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border security. In particular, $61.4 billion of them are intended for Ukraine.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted in mid-November, 41% of Americans support providing arms to Ukraine, and this is 10% more than support for arms to Israel.