Pyongyang shipped 1,000 container loads of arms to aid Russian operations in Ukraine – US

North Korea handed over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, announced at a briefing, as quoted by the Voice of America.

More than 1,000 containers of military aid from North Korea were handed over to the Russian military for the war against Ukraine.

Recently, the representative of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that North Korea's negotiations with Russia regarding the supply of weapons are successful, especially after the visit of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On September 14, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Pyongyang has been supplying Russia with shells and missiles for the Grad multiple-launch rocket systems for a month and a half.



Bloomberg wrote that Kim's first trip outside North Korea in four years would be dedicated to supplying ammunition to Russia.



According to military analysts, such a transfer is unlikely to significantly change the course of hostilities, Reuters reports.

According to Yonhap, after the meeting with Putin, the North Korean dictator held a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the highest governing body of the DPRK, and ordered to "maximize the deepening of relations with Russia."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.