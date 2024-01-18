Ukraine PM Shmyhal to meet Slovakia's Fico to discuss 50 billion euro aid package

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that the European Council summit will be held on February 1, during which Ukraine is counting on a positive decision

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has planned a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in the coming weeks, the Ukrainian official said, noting that possible obstacles to the allocation of 50 billion euros from the European Union to Ukraine will be discussed during the meeting.

A European Council summit will be held on February 1, during which Kyiv is counting on a positive decision regarding the allocation of this financial support under the Ukraine Facility program.

On October 17, 2023, the European Parliament supported the proposal to create the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of 50 billion euros to support Kyiv during 2024-2027.

Shmyhal explained that the program involves not only the allocation of funds, but also the systemic transformation of Ukraine on its path to EU accession.

"Our government has formed a draft plan and vision for this process. We have received comments from the European Commission, which we are already working on," he added.

On December 14, 2023, the European Council decided to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban left the hall during the vote. However, during the same summit, the Hungarian leader vetoed the decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine in 2024-2027.

On January 9, the Hungarian government made a new demand to unlock 50 billion euros for Ukraine: Budapest can lift its veto on the condition that the funding is reviewed every year.

On Wednesday, the Hungarian PM stated that the allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine over four years directly from the EU budget is a violation of the bloc's sovereignty. His position was supported by the prime minister of Slovakia.