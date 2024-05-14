End of war in Ukraine will not be discussed at peace summit in Switzerland, Chancellor Scholz says

Other issues will be raised at the event: the export of grain, the exchange of prisoners, etc, according to the German chancellor

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA)

The end of the war will not be discussed at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland this summer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a comment to Stern magazine, n-tv reports.

"We will not hold negotiations about the end of the war there. At best, this will be the beginning of a process that can lead to direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

According to the German leader, the forum participants will discuss the safety of nuclear power plants, the export of grain, the issue of prisoner exchange, and the necessary ban on the use of nuclear weapons.

Scholz added that "one way or another, all these topics are still at the nascent stage."

In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "the path to a just peace" could begin in the summer of 2024, adding that, together with its allies, Ukraine is working to make the June peace summit in Switzerland "genuinely global."

The Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16. According to Bloomberg, 80 to 100 countries will be invited to the summit on the resolution of the war. Zelenskyy previously stated that Russia wants to disrupt the peace summit and has a plan to do it.

President Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine will do everything for the presence of China at the peace summit. However, Beijing wants the Russian Federation to be there, while the absence of Russia is fundamental for Ukraine.