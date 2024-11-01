Sikorski defends Poland's support for Ukraine amid Zelenskyy's MiG-29 comments

Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski noted that Poland is a frontline country and is also threatened by the Russian Federation

Warsaw has done more for Kyiv than any other country, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said, according to Polsat News.

The diplomat made these comments in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Poland has not fulfilled its promise to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Sikorski highlighted the extensive aid provided by Poland, including military, financial, economic, and humanitarian support, as well as assistance for Ukrainian refugees. He also noted that Russia poses a threat to Poland as well.

"Among the countries that help Ukraine, if we consider military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid, and aid for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more in relation to its gross domestic product than any other country," said the foreign minister.

Sikorski added that Poland has nearly 300 tanks, heavy equipment, and aircraft stationed on its eastern border.

"We are trying to help, but we are also a frontline country. Russia also threatens us, and not everything is possible," he said.

A defense agreement signed on July 8 between Ukraine and Poland stipulates that Warsaw will consider the possibility of transferring at least one additional squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets (at least 14 aircraft) to Kyiv.

On July 27, Zelenskyy stated that Poland has not yet made a final decision on transferring the MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On October 29, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland does not exclude the possibility of transferring the MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only if the West provides Poland with alternative aircraft for its defense.