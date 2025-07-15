Special tribunal for the Russian leadership: Rada ratifies agreement on establishment of court

The Council of Europe and the parliaments of the partner countries must also approve the agreement

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by MP from Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 323 deputies, no one voted against or abstained, and 15 of those present did not vote.

Ratification is the formal approval of an international treaty by the parliament.

The agreement on the Special Tribunal between Ukraine and the Council of Europe should be ratified not only by the Ukrainian parliament, but also by the aforementioned Council and the legislatures of the partner countries.