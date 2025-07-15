Special tribunal for the Russian leadership: Rada ratifies agreement on establishment of court
The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by MP from Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The decision was supported by 323 deputies, no one voted against or abstained, and 15 of those present did not vote.
Ratification is the formal approval of an international treaty by the parliament.
The agreement on the Special Tribunal between Ukraine and the Council of Europe should be ratified not only by the Ukrainian parliament, but also by the aforementioned Council and the legislatures of the partner countries.
- War crimes committed by the occupiers in Ukraine can be considered by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, but it lacks the authority, to prosecute the invaders specifically for the crime of aggression (the decision to use armed force against another country in violation of the UN Charter).
- In the future, the Special Tribunal will deal with this issue – it will have a mandate to prosecute Russian officials.
- However, there is a legal problem: Russian leaders will be able to be tried in absentia, but there are restrictions while they are in office.
Comments (0)