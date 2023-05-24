US boosts military aid to Ukraine by 30%: drawing on Cold War experience

The United States has accelerated the delivery of military aid to Ukraine by 30% since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion, thanks to the experience of the Cold War, reported Defense One with reference to the spokesperson of the US Army's 21st Theater Sustainment Command.

He attributed the faster flow to increased experience, performance reporting, and improved ability to forecast operations.

The official noted that the US military is re-examining Cold War-era techniques to quickly move soldiers and equipment from the United States to Europe.

The publication notes that for the first time, the United States relearned the old skills of transporting equipment across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe in 2019 during the annual exercise DEFENDER-Europe.

This is an echo of the REFORGER wargames, in which NATO prepared to defeat the Soviet troops during a possible invasion of West Germany.

Defense One writes that since the beginning of the invasion, the flow of weapons to Ukraine has "increased exponentially," and as of May 21, the United States has pledged $38 billion worth of weapons and equipment. Most of this aid will come from United States warehouses.

