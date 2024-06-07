Washington argues that such a presence of China in the West would be useful, said the spokesman of the US State Department

The United States has called on China to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, reported Reuters with reference to the spokesperson of the US State Department.

Washington argues that such a presence of China in the West would be useful.

"We certainly would encourage China to participate in that summit. They've attended previous versions of the summit. We thought their presence was helpful. We think their presence would be helpful here," he stated.

The State Department spokesman also asserted that China should take measures against companies that, according to the United States, help Russia's defense-industrial complex.

On June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that China was helping Russia to disrupt the Global Peace Summit by urging countries not to participate in it.

On June 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Beijing always supports efforts to resolve the war peacefully, but will not go to the Global Peace Summit without Russia's presence.

The head of diplomacy of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi reported that their own "peace plan" was allegedly supported by 26 countries of the world. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in response stressed the importance of participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.