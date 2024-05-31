Stoltenberg to offer NATO allies to allocate 40 billion euros to help Ukraine every year – Reuters

Previously, the possibility of providing Ukraine with 100 billion euros over five years was discussed at the NATO level

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: NATO press service)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will call on the Allies to allocate at least 40 billion euros ($43.37 billion) in military aid to Ukraine each year, reported Reuters with reference to an unnamed source in NATO.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Due to the uncertainty regarding the future support from Washington after the possible re-election of Donald Trump as the US president, the foreign ministers of NATO countries will discuss ways of providing military aid to Ukraine in the long term on Friday.

The talks will focus on working out the details of the support package to be agreed upon at the NATO summit in Washington in July, the journalists said.

"We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary," said the Reuters interlocutor and emphasized that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO states provided Kyiv with about 40 billion euros annually.

On April 2, Politico, citing three European officials, wrote that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) may be transferred to NATO control. The final decision should be made at the summit of NATO leaders, scheduled for July.

Subsequently, Stoltenberg stated that NATO foreign ministers raised issues regarding long-term support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the proposal for a five-year fund of 100 billion euros ($108.43). It is not yet known whether these 100 billion euros will be approved and how exactly the financing will take place.

On May 27, Stoltenberg said that at the NATO summit in Washington, a permanent structure would be created to organize arms supplies to Ukraine.