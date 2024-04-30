Most EU states targeted by Russian propaganda ahead of elections to European Parliament – Bloomberg

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 25 of the 27 EU member states have been the target of Moscow's attacks in recent months

Jean-Noel Barrot (Photo: EPA)

Most of the countries of the European Union have been affected by Russian Internet propaganda ahead of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, which will be held in early June, said the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking to reporters, he said the French government's efforts to combat foreign interference and disinformation had helped uncover more than 30 new websites spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda across Europe.

The publication noted that this is in addition to the 193 domains already identified.

The French Foreign Ministry reported that 25 of the 27 EU member states have been targeted by attacks in recent months.

Barrot noted that these Internet operations are aimed at destabilizing public opinion before the vote. Together with his German and Polish colleagues, speaking to journalists, he called on social platforms to block websites involved in foreign interference operations.

On March 28, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that some MEPs were spreading Russian propaganda for money.

On March 29, the Voice of America reported that Czech counterintelligence uncovered a network in the EU that paid local councillors to spread Russian propaganda. Former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk was behind this network.

LIGA.net's source in the law enforcement agencies said that it was possible to expose the network thanks to the SBU security service.

On April 12, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, said that the country can bring to justice those involved in Russia's possible interference in the upcoming general European elections.