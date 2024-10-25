Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

From August 8, 2024, to the present, Russian forces have lost nearly 18,000 soldiers and around 1,000 pieces of equipment on the Kursk front, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russian personnel losses amounted to 17,819, including:

→ 6,662 irrecoverable;

→ 10,446 wounded;

→ 711 captured.

During the same period, Russians lost 970 pieces of military equipment in the Kursk region, including:

→ 45 tanks;

→ 256 armored fighting vehicles;

→ 565 motor vehicles;

→ 99 artillery systems;

→ five multiple rocket launchers.

On October 24, during the BRICS summit, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly lost around 26,000 personnel during the operation in the Kursk region over the past month.

He also stated that approximately 2,000 Ukrainian troops were encircled in the Kursk region. Syrskyi refuted the claims made by the Russian dictator.