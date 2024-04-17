EU's top diplomat Borrell explains why allies will not shoot down missiles over Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy stated that the situation in Ukraine and Israel cannot be compared

Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA, Julien Warnand)

European allies cannot shoot down missiles and drones over Ukraine as they did for Israel, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell. He explained this by the presence of military bases of European countries in the Middle East and their absence in Ukraine.

Asked why Western countries cannot shoot down aerial targets over Ukraine, Borrell said: "This is not the first time I have been asked this question, it is a well-founded question. If I were in President Zelenskyy's place, I would certainly take the opportunity to recall that Ukraine is also being bombed and perhaps more effectively."

However, according to him, the situation in Ukraine and Israel cannot be compared.

"Iran's attacks overflew air bases of the armies of France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Jordan. They have overflown their bases, which have also acted in self-defense. This is not the case in Ukraine. There are no air bases of the United Kingdom or the United States, let alone Jordan, of course, on Ukrainian territory or on a territory [where] Russian missiles fly over it," Borrell explained.

The head of European diplomacy assured that the EU is working on strengthening Ukraine's air defense so that it can repel Russian attacks on its own.

"On Monday, at the Council with the defense ministers, I hope that there will be firm and concrete commitments in this regard," Borrell said.

Late in the evening on April 13, 2024, the IDF press service reported that Iran launched drones from its territory towards Israel.

US President Joe Biden publicly stated that US forces helped Israel shoot down almost all drones and missiles launched by Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's massive attack on Israel, urging to prevent a larger-scale regional conflict.

On April 15, American forces in the Middle East said that during a massive Iranian air attack on Israel, they intercepted "at least" six ballistic missiles and more than 80 attack drones.