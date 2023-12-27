2024 will be more difficult as we get closer to goal of reaching our borders, says general

The commander of Tavria operational and strategic group of troops believes that "ending the war" can be done in different ways, but victory is a must

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi (Photo: ZSU)

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic troop grouping, believes that the year 2024 will be more difficult at the front than the current one, since it will be witness more liberation of territories and access to the borders, he said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the BBC News.

According to Tarnavskyi, the year 2024 will be more difficult from the point of view of the fact that the Armed Forces "must end hostilities and liberate our territories."

"The closer we get to accomplishing this task, the main goal of reaching our borders, it will be even more difficult. The enemy knows this and will do everything to prevent us from accomplishing this task," the Ukrainian army general noted.

He wished Ukraine luck and stressed that the Russian troops had already made their choice. Tarnavskyi also noted that he never raises the issue "to end the war", but rather to win.

"Because there are different ways to end the war. For us, the military, this is a victory," he stated.

In an article for The Economist, which was published in early November 2023, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated that the war had shifted to a positional format and for success it was necessary to return to the maneuver type of war.

According to the assessment of the army commander, by the end of 2023, Russia can increase the number of aviation to eight divisions, and F-16 fighters will already be less useful than if they were provided earlier, since Russia has improved its air defenses.