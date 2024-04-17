Kharkiv risks becoming a "second Aleppo" without US aid, says Mayor Terekhov

The mayor of Kharkiv noted that the package of military aid from the United States is of critical importance for Ukraine

Ihor Terekhov (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

Kharkiv risks becoming a "second Aleppo" if the United States does not authorize $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine, so that the country receives the air defense systems necessary to repel Russian attacks, the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city, Ihor Terekhov, said in an interview with The Guardian .

"We need that support to prevent Kharkiv being a second Aleppo," Terekhov said, referring to the Syrian city that has been heavily bombed by Russian and Syrian government forces at the height of Syria's civil war.

The mayor of Kharkiv noted that Russia has changed tactics, trying to destroy the city's electricity supply and terrorizing 1.3 million residents, constantly bombing residential areas. In addition, according to him, due to Russian attacks, residents of Kharkiv face unscheduled power outages for several hours at a time.

Terekhov emphasized that the $60 billion military aid package from the US, which is currently blocked in Congress, is of critical importance for Ukraine and called on the West to focus on the war.

REFERENCE Aleppo is a city in northwestern Syria. In 2016, Russia, supporting the government of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, began intensive bombing of the eastern districts of Aleppo, where opposition forces and civilians were hiding. These attacks led to the death of thousands of people and the destruction of a large part of the city.

On the afternoon of April 9, explosions rang out in Kharkiv as the Russian Federation hit the central part of the city with aerial bombs.

On the morning of April 11, Russia hit Kharkiv with missiles 10 times. As a result of the attack, a CHP was damaged, and a transformer substation was completely destroyed.