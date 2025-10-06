The French Prime Minister resigned. He was in office for less than a month

Lecorneuil was the fifth prime minister of France in less than two years

Sébastien Lecornu (photo - EPA)

On October 6, French Prime Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu resigned. This was reported by BFM TV and France 24.

It is noted that the resignation has already been accepted by the president Emmanuel Macron.

France 24 writes that the day before, Le Coronneau presented the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, but was heavily criticized because most of its members were in the previous government.

Lecorneu was the country's fifth prime minister in less than two years. He led the government for less than a month, starting on September 9.

The president of the National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, called on Macron to dissolve the National Assembly after Lecorneuil's resignation.

on September 8, the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) announced a vote of no confidence in the government headed by François Bayrou. The decision was supported by 194 deputies out of 364 – all parties opposed to Macron, from the far left to the far right, voted in favor of the government's resignation.

on September 9, French President Macron appointed Lecorne as prime minister, replacing François Bayrou, who received a vote of no confidence in parliament. This happened after Bayrou proposed to cut the state budget by 44 billion euros.

Prior to his appointment as head of government, Lecorneuil had been head of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces (analogous to the Ministry of Defense) since 2022.