The Hill: Some Republicans criticize Trump over NATO statement

Meanwhile, some Republicans see the 45th US President's words as "sarcasm"

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA, Peter Foley)

Donald Trump stated that he would "encourage" Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" with NATO members who fail to meet their commitment to allocate 2% of their GDP to defense spending.

Some Republicans criticized the statement made by former American leader Donald Trump, according to The Hill journalists.

While some members of the Republican Party stated they consider Trump's statements not very serious, the majority said they disagree with him.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville called the words of the 45th President of the United States "sarcasm."

"It’s all about paying the price. You know, most of ’em haven’t done that," he said.

At the same time, Republican Senator James Lankford stated that he doesn't agree "by any means" that the US should turn away from its NATO allies.

"That, number one, has never been done before, nor should be done. Obviously, everyone has an obligation to be able to fill their obligation, but to say, we’ll let you be killed if you don’t, is the wrong way to go," he said.

