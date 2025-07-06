The presidents of Lithuania and Germany discussed support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Gitanas Nausėda (Photo: @GitanasNauseda)

During his visit to Lithuania, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda discussed support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. This was reported by Gitanas Nausėda on the social media platform X.

"I discussed close cooperation in the field of defense, support for Ukraine, pressure on Russia, and strategic investments in military mobility with President Steinmeier," he wrote.

Nausėda noted that Germany remains a key ally in ensuring security, stability and peace in Europe.

During his visit, the President of Germany expressed his support for Ukraine.

"Lithuania and Germany stand together for the freedom of Ukraine, for the principle of self-determination, and for European unity – as partners in the EU and NATO," Steinmeier said during the meeting.