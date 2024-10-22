Landsbergis believes that the issue of sending troops to Ukraine should be considered if the information about North Korean soldiers is confirmed

Gabrielius Landsbergis (Photo: the diplomat's page on the X network)

European countries should consider sending their troops to Ukraine in light of Russia's cooperation with North Korea, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told Politico.

"If information about Russia’s killing squads being equipped with North Korean ammunition and military personnel is confirmed, we have to get back to ‘boots on the ground’ and other ideas proposed by [Emmanuel] Macron," said the diplomat.

Landsbergis added that Ukraine's allies are currently "lagging again" and being "reactive." However, he is confident that through joint efforts, EU countries can take the necessary active steps to implement Macron's idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Estonian Member of the European Parliament and former general Riho Terras stated that allies are using the lack of confirmation about North Korean soldiers in Russia as an excuse not to "do anything." He noted that the cooperation between North Korea and Russia indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "desperate and looking for options."

Terras believes that EU countries should not dismiss the idea of deploying their troops in Ukraine.

"It’s important to have this at least as an option. Every time we talk about boots on the ground in Ukraine it gives a bit more uncertainty to Putin about where the conflict is going — [and] that’s a good thing," he said.

On February 29, 2024, then-French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stated that the country could send its soldiers to Ukraine to "protect certain borders."

On March 5, Macron said his statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine was "opening debates," and that France is not at war with the Russian people.

On March 14, Macron added that French military forces would not go on the offensive if they entered Ukraine.

On May 26, Der Spiegel reported that Poland and the Baltic countries could send troops to Ukraine if Russia achieves a breakthrough on the front.

On October 2, Estonia announced that it had considered sending its troops to Ukraine.