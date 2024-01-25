Trump pressuring Congress to block aid to Ukraine to use it in his election campaign — VOA

Several VOA sources claim that the delay in aid to Ukraine is due to Trump's pressure

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, is pressuring Congress to block aid to Ukraine for the sake of the election, Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh reported with reference to several sources in the American media.

The delay in aid to Ukraine in the Senate and the House of Representatives is due to Trump's pressure and his desire to build an election campaign on issues of migration policy.

"He said that a compromise regarding Ukraine and the border is not in his interests, because it would add points to Biden before the elections," Yarysh wrote.

CONTEXT With over 50% of the vote counted, Trump leads with 54.4% of the vote in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Earlier, he won in Iowa. After winning the first presidential caucuses in Iowa, Trump mentioned Ukraine. He reiterated that he would stop the war "very quickly" if he were to lead the United States, as he knows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "very well." Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine would not interfere in the US elections.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that the Senate next week will conclude an agreement on border security, which provides for further assistance to Ukraine.

On January 12, 2024, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States had stopped military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden said that the inaction of Congress endangers the security of the US and NATO, and also called for an urgent resolution of the border and approval of aid to Ukraine.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that US lawmakers are opposing Vladimir Putin, but "the status quo [in Ukraine] cannot be maintained."