Trump, Aliyev and Pashinyan sign declaration of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Ilham Aliyev, Donald Trump and Nikol Pashinyan (Screenshot from the broadcast)

President of the United States Donald Trump, the head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration of peace. Broadcast of the ceremony reported by The White House.

According to Trump, under the document, Azerbaijan and Armenia commit to "stop all fighting forever," open trade, travel and diplomatic relations, and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"In addition, the United States is signing a bilateral agreement with both countries to expand cooperation in energy trade and technology, including artificial intelligence," the US leader said.

According to the declaration, the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity " is being created – a special transit zone through Armenia that will connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhichevan exclave, "fully respecting Armenia's sovereignty," Trump added. He noted that it was "a great honor for him" and he did not ask for it.

"Armenia is also creating an exclusive partnership with the United States for the development of this corridor, which can last up to 99 years. And then they promise that in 99 years it will be extended... But we expect significant infrastructure development by American companies. They really want to enter these two countries and they are going to spend a lot of money, a lot of money, which will bring economic benefits to all three of our countries. This is extremely positive news for the future of the entire region, and this is a very important region, as you know," the US president said.

His country is also lifting restrictions on defense cooperation between Baku and Washington.