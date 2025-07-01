Putin "achieved the impossible" because he is despised in both Azerbaijan and Armenia – analyst Gasanov

Only Russia loses from the deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia – it has no leverage over Baku, the expert noted

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "achieved the impossible" – making himself equally despised in both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani analyst Akper Hasanov said in the LIGA.net article.

According to him, Baku has nothing to lose from the cooling of relations with Moscow, unlike Russia.

"Putin's uniqueness lies in the fact that he managed to do the impossible – to be equally despised in both Azerbaijan and Armenia. For example, Russians were also caught and accused of attempting to organize a coup in Armenia. And I fully believe that such an attempt could have been made," the expert noted.

According to Gasanov, after the Azerbaijani army finally took control of Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, Moscow lost its main lever of influence on both Baku and Yerevan, as the Russian Federation no longer has other means of pressure in the region.

All oil and gas pipelines bypass Russia, and the European Union is Azerbaijan's main economic partner, the analyst noted.

He added: the only thing left for Moscow is to put pressure on Azerbaijanis in Russia and force them out of its territory (according to the official 2021 census, there are about 475,000 members of this nation in Russia, but the real figures range from 1-2 million).

Overall, the analyst believes that the key to this conflict is Moscow's attempt to put pressure on Baku to prevent it from pursuing an overly independent policy.