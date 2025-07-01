Zelenskyy talks to Aliyev amid conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan

President expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over the murder of Safarov brothers in Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Tuesday, July 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. This was reported by the Office of the President.

"I thanked him for his support of Ukraine, our people and our territorial integrity. He also expressed Ukraine's clear support in a situation where Russia is mocking Azerbaijani citizens and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan," Zelensky said .

The President expressed Azerbaijan's condolences over the murder of the Safarov brothers in Russia. He expressed confidence that all the facts will be clarified and emphasized that justice is needed.

"Aliyev shared the details that have already been established. They once again demonstrate the hatred, chauvinism and cynicism of Russians. The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the OP said .

Zelensky added that he and Aliyev share the same vision: the life and dignity of every person must be protected.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, including energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. They agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Zelensky invites Azerbaijani President to visit Ukraine.

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan deteriorated sharply after the detention of a group of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of involvement in murders and attacks. The brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov died after being detained by Russian security forces. Several other people were hospitalized.

Russian cultural events were canceled in Azerbaijan, and two agents of the Russian Federal Security Service were allegedly detained in the office of the Russian Sputnik news agency in Baku.

On July 1, the Azerbaijani prosecutor's office opened a criminal case on the use of torture and premeditated murder of two citizens of the country by Russian security forces. An Azerbaijani expert examination showed that the men died of post-traumatic shock after sustaining injuries.