Armenia reports coup attempt, archbishop arrested

Nikol Pashinyan stated that law enforcement agencies prevented a seizure of power in the country

Nikol Pashinyan (Photo: EPA)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country's law enforcement agencies prevented a coup attempt by "criminal clergy." Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who is accused of organizing a conspiracy to overthrow the government, has been arrested.

"Law enforcement officers thwarted a large and sinister plan of the criminal oligarchic clergy to destabilize the Republic of Armenia and seize power," Pashinyan wrote.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, members of the opposition movement "Holy Struggle" planned "to commit terrorist acts and actions aimed at seizing power in the Republic of Armenia."

"To achieve this goal, by agreement with a number of movement participants, the group acquired the necessary means and tools to carry out terrorism and seize power, and also deliberately created other conditions, thus preparing for the usurpation of power," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials claim that Galstanyan and his accomplices recruited more than 1,000 people, mostly former military and police officers, to block roads, incite violence among the population, and shut down the internet in an attempt to destabilize the government and seize power.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated on this fact, investigative and other procedural actions are being carried out, the Investigative Committee reported.

The leader of the "Holy Struggle", whose name has not been disclosed, has been arrested.

According to the Armenian service of Radio Liberty, this is Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan. He participated in the 2024 street protests that demanded Pashinyan's removal from power.

The news is being supplemented...