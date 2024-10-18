Trump criticizes Zelenskyy: 'He should never have let that war start'

Volodymyr Zelenskyи and Donald Trump (Photo by Handout/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was allegedly responsible for allowing the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stated, while also criticizing U.S. financial aid to Ukraine during his appearance on the PBD Podcast, though he expressed sympathy for the Ukrainian people.

"That doesn't mean I don't want to help him, because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start. That war's a loser, Ukraine, remember, is not Ukraine anymore," Trump said, referring to Zelenskyy.

He did not elaborate on his comments or explain how he believes the Ukrainian president was at fault. Instead, he again called Zelenskyy "the greatest salesman," saying that every time Zelenskyy visits, the U.S. grants him "$100 billion."

Trump also stated that he largely blames current U.S. President Joe Biden, accusing him of provoking the war.

"This should have been settled before it started. It could have. It would have been so easy. If we had a president with half a brain, it would have been easy to settle," Trump was quoted as saying by the New York Post.