When asked whether Russia should be readmitted to the organization, the US president said that "too much water has leaked out."

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that Russia's expulsion from the Group of Eight (G8) was a mistake and "very insulting" to dictator Vladimir Putin. The American politician said this during a briefing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G8 summit.

"The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a man named Trudeau didn't want Russia in it. And I would say that was a mistake, because I think there wouldn't be a war now if Russia had been [in this organization]. And there wouldn't be a war if Trump had been president four years ago," the head of state said.

It should be noted that Russia's membership in the G8 did not stop it from occupying Crimea in 2014, after which Moscow was expelled from the organization.

At the same time, Trump added that it was a "big mistake" because "you spend so much time talking about Russia, and he [Putin] is no longer at the table [of negotiations], and it makes life difficult."

Asked whether he thought the Russian dictator should be reinstated, Trump replied: "I'm not saying he should [get a seat in the G7] at this time because too much water has flowed, but it was a big mistake."

According to Trump, Putin "was not the enemy" at the time of Russia's expulsion from the G8.

The US president also added that the Russian dictator only communicates with him and does not want to talk to other Western leaders because "he was very offended when he was kicked out of the G8."

"Like me, like you, like anyone else [would be offended]. He was very offended. He was thrown out [of the G8] by Trudeau, who convinced one or two people [leaders], along with Obama. He was thrown out, and he's not happy about it, I can tell you. He basically doesn't even talk to the people who kicked him out. And I agree with him," the American politician concluded.