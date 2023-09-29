In response to recent comments by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán doubting Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored that the country's borders have remained unchanged since 1991.

A ministry spokesperson suggested Orbán appears unaware of "how extensive Ukraine's land mass is" due to the ongoing effects of Russia's war, noting all regions remain firmly within Ukrainian sovereignty as recognized by the international community.

The official representative of the Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko, reacting to Orbán's words today about "difficult issues" at the upcoming negotiations in Brussels, humorously noted the "positive" in the fact that the head of the Hungarian government is "worried about Ukraine's accession to the European Union."

"We positively note that the Prime Minister of Hungary is worried about Ukraine's accession to the European Union," the diplomat wrote.

He then informed Orbán using social media "that Ukraine did not change its territory within internationally recognized borders."

The Prime Minister of Hungary said earlier that when negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU begin, the partners from the union "will not be able to avoid the question of whether they can seriously consider the membership of a country in a state of war," because "we do not know how large is the territory of this country, as the war still continues."

As Orbán said, "to accept a country in the EU without knowing its parameters would be unprecedented."

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2023, Orbán warned the world not to corner Moscow.

In June, he said that "Putin is not a criminal for me" and that Ukraine had to capitulate "so that there would be no victims".

On June 2, Orbán called the counteroffensive a "bloody massacre." He said that Hungary should "do everything" to achieve a ceasefire and peace talks before the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In response to Orbán's words, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "If you want to help, use your connections and contacts and convince dictator Putin to leave Ukraine."

