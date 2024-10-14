UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to attend EU Foreign Affairs Council for first time in two years

The European Union and Britain intend to reset their relations

David Lammy (Photo: Lammy's X page)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday for the first time in two years, according to a press release from the UK Foreign Office reported by France24.

Lammy will join a group of 27 foreign ministers from EU countries to discuss the Russian war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

The invitation was extended by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, following a recent visit by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Brussels, where agreements were made to reinvigorate relations between Britan and EU. Lammy, in turn, added that the UK aims to deepen ties with its European partners.

"This visit is an opportunity for the UK to be back at the table, discussing the most pressing global issues with our closest neighbours and tackle the seismic challenges we all face,," the British official said.

The UK also cited Ukraine as a "prime example" of how joint efforts between the EU and the UK can make a "tangible impact." This includes sanctions against Russia, the preparation of Ukrainian Defense Forces, and humanitarian aid.

On September 11, David Lammy visited Ukraine alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On September 13, the UK foreign secretary stated that Ukraine should receive all the necessary weapons before the crucial winter season.

On September 27, Lammy discussed the timeline for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia.