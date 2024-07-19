UK may allow Storm Shadow to strike Russia, but it won't help hit targets – Defense Ministry

This statement comes after the UK Prime Minister's earlier comments about Ukraine's potential use of missiles for strikes, which led to conflicting rhetoric

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Britain may allow Ukraine to use certain weapons for attacks on Russian territory but will not assist in targeting, according to UK Defense Minister John Healey, as reported by The Guardian.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Healey did not rule out granting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to use Storm Shadow missiles. However, he said that Britain would not participate in any such attacks.

"We’re providing weapons to Ukraine for their defense of their sovereign country. And that does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia, but that must be done by the Ukrainians," he said.

On July 12, British political scientist Taras Kuzio told LIGA.net that the UK Armed Forces are under political control, and decisions on weapon use depend on the Prime Minister and government, not the military.

Read also: We understand there will be a big Russian hunt for first F-16s in Ukraine – Zelenskyy faction leader