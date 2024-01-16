Progress made on US aid to Ukraine but now pivotal moment, says ambassador in Washington

Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Hamas are showing that they can make decisions quickly, Ambassador Markarova said, appealing to Western partners

Oksana Markarova (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

Kyiv sees progress in the matter of adopting a new aid package in Congress, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, said at the opening of the "Ukraine House" in Davos.

Ukraine is going through a decisive moment in the war, since the situation at the front has not changed, but military aid from the United States has decreased since the fall of 2023.

"Iran, North Korea, Russia and Hamas are showing that they can make quick decisions and commit their horrific war crimes. Now the question for democracies is: Can we make quick decisions?" said Markarova.

Aid to Ukraine is supported by both parties in the US Congress, but discussions there continue, the diplomat noted.

"We still have strong bipartisan support, despite these very difficult discussions, although the discussions are ongoing. Although we have not been able to see the passage of the aid package before Christmas, the discussions are continuing and we are seeing progress," said the ambassador.

Markarova called on American lawmakers to speed up the adoption of a decision and provide assistance to Ukraine.

"We need not only to fight at the front, but also to work in the rear. Our budget must work. We need to make a decision as soon as possible, transfer weapons and money to Ukraine. This is the biggest challenge today," she concluded.

On January 4, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military assistance to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new aid package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives comes back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day" about funds for Ukraine.

Budget negotiations are being conducted separately from consideration of the White House's multibillion-dollar request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.