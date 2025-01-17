Ukraine awaiting modern weaponry from Italy to strike Russia

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, who promised Ukraine a package of military assistance

Rustem Umerov and Guido Crosetto (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine will soon receive a new military aid package from Italy, including modern weapons to enhance its defense capabilities, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced after meeting with Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto.

"The main news is that another package of military aid from Italy is on its way to Ukraine. This is modern weaponry that will help our warriors deliver powerful strikes against the enemy," Umerov said.

Crosetto confirmed Italy's support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of expanding the Ramstein format.

Last week, it was revealed that Ukraine and Italy discussed the possibility of using funds from frozen Russian assets to purchase air defense systems and ammunition.