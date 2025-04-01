Ukraine calls for global pressure on Russia over forced conscription in occupied territories

On March 31, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the "spring conscription" of Russian citizens for military service from April 1 to July 15

Chevron of the Russian military (Photo: Russian media)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed a strong protest against Russia's forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories. This mobilization, part of Russia's "spring conscription 2025," violates international law, including the Geneva Convention, which prohibits occupying states from compelling individuals to serve in their armed forces, according to the ministry's statement, published on its website.

"Russia's 'conscription' in the occupied territories grossly violates international law, particularly the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibits the occupying power from forcing persons to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces, as well as from exerting pressure and propaganda in favour of voluntary enlistment," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian diplomats have called on the international community to intensify political, diplomatic, and sanction-related pressure on Russia. The ministry has also requested that the International Criminal Court investigate this war crime.

The Foreign Ministry urged Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories to avoid the Russian "conscription" and, if mobilized, to leave military units and return to Ukraine or flee to third countries. For conscripts involved in aggression against Ukraine, the ministry advised using the "I Want to Live" project to voluntarily lay down arms.

Additionally, the ministry appealed to ethnic Ukrainians who are Russian citizens in regions like Kuban and Starodub, urging them not to participate in aggression against Ukraine and to remember their heritage.

On March 31, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree for the "spring conscription," aiming to draft 160,000 individuals into military service from April 1 to July 15.

In previous years, the numbers were 150,000 in 2024, 147,000 in 2023, and 134,500 in 2022.