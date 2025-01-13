Ukraine receives first modern RCH 155 artillery system from Germany, expecting 53 more

Photo: Germany at NATO/X

Germany has delivered the first RCH 155 self-propelled artillery unit to Ukraine and has promised an additional 53 units, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"This is a signal that Ukraine can rely on us. Germany is ready to take responsibility in Europe," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a speech at the tank-building company KNDS in Kassel.

The RCH 155 self-propelled artillery unit is designed to provide fire support for troops over long distances with maximum precision and efficiency. It has a stated firing range of up to 54 km and can carry up to 30 shells in the howitzer's turret. Due to its high level of automation, the crew consists of only two people.

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev, who was present at the event, thanked Germany for its support and stated, "Ukraine does not need intermediaries; it needs allies."

KNDS (Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter Defense Systems) is an international consortium that combines two major defense industry companies: the German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and the French Nexter Systems. It was created for the joint development and production of modern defense equipment, including armored vehicles, artillery, and other military systems.

In September 2022, Germany agreed to sell 18 RCH 155 units to Ukraine, with the contract valued at €216 million. At that time, it was stated that the first units would be ready by approximately March 2025.

On June 6, 2024, KNDS announced that it would not be able to supply weapons to Ukraine for some time due to its rapid production capacity being exhausted.

On June 7, KNDS announced the establishment of its own enterprise in Ukraine.

On June 18, KNDS stated that the Ukrainian army had signed a contract with the company for the supply of 54 RCH 155 self-propelled artillery units.