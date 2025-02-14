Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 757 fallen soldiers, as reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
The bodies were returned from several frontline areas, including:
- Kurakhove
- Pokrovsk
- Bakhmut
- Vuhledar
- Luhansk
- Zaporizhzhia
- Morgues in Russian-held territory
Previously, on October 18, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers, most of whom perished in Donetsk Oblast.
On October 20, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters, Petro Yatsenko, reported that Russia had not returned the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, whose death in captivity was confirmed on October 10.
On November 8, the bodies of 563 fallen soldiers were repatriated.