Ukraine returns bodies of 254 fallen soldiers

This time fallen defenders who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk sectors were repatriated

Photo: Coordination Headquarters

On June 14, Ukraine returned 254 fallen soldiers, reported the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The bodies of 221 defenders who fought on the Donetsk axis, 25 fallen soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia axis, four fallen defenders from the Luhansk axis, and four dead soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues in Russia were repatriated.

Ukrainian Defense Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated government facilities, where law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the deceased.

After identification, the bodies will be handed over to the families of the fallen defenders for a dignified burial.

On June 5, during a propaganda event with Western journalists, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged number of captured Ukrainians and Russians. In a comment to LIGA.net, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, asserted that Putin's data do not correspond to reality and were voiced for propaganda purposes.

On January 31, Ukraine managed to free another 207 Ukrainians from Russian captivity: 180 privates and sergeants and 27 officers. Almost half are defenders of Mariupol.

On February 8, Ukraine returned home another 100 defenders from Russian captivity.

On May 31, Ukraine managed to return 75 people from Russian captivity.