Ukraine working with EU on return of men who crossed border illegally – Interior Ministry

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stressed that these negotiations will continue in the future

Ihor Klymenko (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is negotiating with representatives of European Union countries regarding the possibility of returning men who crossed the border illegally, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

These negotiations will continue in the future, the official added.

At the same time, the minister said that the representatives of the EU countries are not yet determined to return Ukrainian men en masse, but negotiations are ongoing.

He also noted that every day at the border dozens of men try to leave the country illegally in order to avoid mobilization.

"We are talking, of course, about dozens of people every day. There are 10, sometimes 20, sometimes 30," Klymenko said.

Since April 23, the provision of consular services to Ukrainian men abroad has been suspended. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that this was done on his instructions and that the men's stay abroad does not release them from their duties to the Motherland.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that consular services for Ukrainians abroad were temporarily limited in order to coordinate the documentation with the new law on mobilization.

On April 24, a government resolution was published, according to which it is prohibited to send passports outside of Ukraine for men aged 18 to 60. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this applies only to documents that are issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular by the state enterprise "Dokument".

On April 26, Servant of the People MP Oleksandr Merezhko said that limiting consular services to men abroad is an extraordinary measure and such a decision is a temporary step.

On April 30, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said that Ukraine will not forcibly return men of military age from abroad.