Ukraine's Defense Forces have successfully destroyed a Russian command post in Rylsk, Kursk Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command post of the Kursk troop grouping, based in Rylsk, was destroyed on Friday following a precise and coordinated strike by Ukraine's rocket and artillery units.

This operation is part of a systematic effort to eliminate Russian command centers, aiming to disrupt the enemy's ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics, the General Staff added.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the occupying forces, destroying their command and control systems and reducing their offensive capabilities. Operations to eliminate enemy command posts will continue until the complete cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

On January 24, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported that Ukrainian forces are conducting tactical counteroffensive actions in Kursk Oblast, disrupting Russian plans.

On January 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended Ukrainian brigades for their effective operations on the frontline, particularly in Kursk Oblast.

Additionally, on January 31, The New York Times reported that North Korean troops had been withdrawn from the frontline after suffering significant losses.