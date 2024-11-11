Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies knowledge of alleged Trump-Putin call

According to the Washington Post, the conversation allegedly took place on November 7

Donald Trump (Photo - EPA, CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied knowledge of a reported phone call between newly elected US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as reported by The Washington Post. Moscow denies this conversation altogether.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Trump allegedly called Putin on November 7, advising the Russian dictator not to escalate the situation in Ukraine and reminding him of Washington's significant military presence in Europe.

Two sources cited by The Washington Post alleged that the Ukrainian government was informed about the call to Putin and did not deny it.

In a comment to Reuters, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi stated that the information about Ukraine being informed about the alleged call is false. Therefore, Ukraine could neither confirm nor deny the conversation.

Meanwhile, Russian propagandists reported that Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the conversation between the Russian dictator and Trump.

"This is the most vivid example of the quality of information that is sometimes published in reputable publications. This does not correspond to reality. This is pure fiction, false information," Peskov said.

On November 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Trump after his victory announcement and described the conversation as "excellent."

Trump stated that he does not rule out dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On the same day, Zelenskyy commented on Trump's statements about a quick end to the war and stated that such a scenario could mean losses for Ukraine.