Ukraine's General Staff: Difficult situation in Kurakhove sector

The situation in the Kurakhove sector is difficult, with 41 combat engagements occurring over the past day, according to the evening report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The situation is difficult in the Kurakhove sector, with 41 combat engagements recorded so far today," the military stated.

The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, and at 22:00 there were nine battles, wrote the General Staff.

No other details regarding the situation in this direction were provided.

Map: Deepstate

