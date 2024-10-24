Ukraine's presidential spokesman refutes claims of seven NATO members opposing Ukraine's invitation

The press secretary of the president stated that the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the "absolute majority" of the member states of the Alliance

Photo: Office of the President

Presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov has denied media reports that seven NATO member states oppose Ukraine's membership bid, news agency Ukrinform reports.

"The information in the media that seven countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to NATO is not true. These rumors are beneficial to those who want to create the false impression that Ukraine's accession does not have broad support among Alliance members," Nykyforov said.

The official stated that the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by an "absolute majority" of NATO member countries, and active advocacy work is being conducted with the remaining states.

The spokesman noted that the invitation to the Alliance is the first point of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and is a "reliable path to just and lasting peace."

Earlier, Politico reported, citing anonymous NATO and US officials, that at least seven member states oppose Ukraine's membership bid, including the US and Germany, as well as Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain.

On October 17, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine will become the 33rd or 34th member of the Alliance—either the next or the one after that.

On October 23, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, stated that the United States is not yet ready to invite Ukraine to the Alliance.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Latvian Saeima expressed hope that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO by 2025.