Ukrainian-born Victoria Spartz wins US House election in Indiana

This year, Americans are re-electing the entire House of Representatives and part of the Senate

Victoria Spartz (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian-American Victoria Spartz has won the election to the US House of Representatives in Indiana, according to Associated Press.

Last year, Spartz had announced that she would not run for re-election, but she changed her mind shortly before the deadline for submitting documents. Her main opponent was Democrat Deborah Pickett, who previously served in the US Army.

On the official campaign page of Victoria Spartz, it is noted that she received support from several influential groups, including gun owner associations, anti-abortion organizations, and representatives of small businesses.

Other political candidates in the election included Libertarian Lauri Shillings and independent candidate Robby Slaughter.

