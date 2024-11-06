Ukrainian-born Victoria Spartz wins US House election in Indiana
Ukrainian-American Victoria Spartz has won the election to the US House of Representatives in Indiana, according to Associated Press.
Last year, Spartz had announced that she would not run for re-election, but she changed her mind shortly before the deadline for submitting documents. Her main opponent was Democrat Deborah Pickett, who previously served in the US Army.
On the official campaign page of Victoria Spartz, it is noted that she received support from several influential groups, including gun owner associations, anti-abortion organizations, and representatives of small businesses.
Other political candidates in the election included Libertarian Lauri Shillings and independent candidate Robby Slaughter.
This year, Americans are electing the full composition of the House of Representatives and part of the Senate.
Spartz was born in Nosivka, Chernihiv Oblast, and emigrated to the United States in 2000 at the age of 22. After the start of the full-scale war, she was one of the first in Congress to call for aid to Ukraine and visited the country several times in 2022. However, by the end of 2023, her position had changed dramatically, and she criticized the bill on aid to Ukraine. In the spring of 2024, Spartz tried to block aid, delay its consideration, and ultimately refused to vote for it.
On May 8, 2024, Spartz won the primary in Indiana, defeating several opponents, including state representative Chuck Goodrich, who criticized Spartz's treatment of her subordinates, calling her the number one worst boss in the entire Congress.