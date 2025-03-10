Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Samara Oblast – video

A year ago, Ukrainian drones already struck this refinery

Novokuibyshevsk Refinery (Photo: GoogleMaps, Alexander Fomichenko)

Russian oil facilities took another hit overnight into Sunday, when the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Samara Oblast was attacked, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

Kovalenko stressed that the plant, processing 8.8 million tons of oil yearly, ranks among Russia’s top 10 refineries.

It churns out gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil — vital for transport and military gear.

"It is strategically critical for Russia’s army, ensuring steady fuel for operations," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it downed or intercepted nine drones overnight: three over Samara, two each over Voronezh and Oryol, and one each over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. It did not mention damage.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery, run by Rosneft, faced Ukrainian drone attacks a year ago, on March 16 and 23, 2024.

On March 3, a refinery in Ufa, over 800 miles from Ukraine, caught fire.

Overnight into March 4, drones hit an industrial site in Syzran, Samara Oblast.

On March 8, a major refinery in Leningrad Oblast was targeted.