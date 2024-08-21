Ukrainian forces hit enemy S-300 complex in Russia's Rostov Oblast

The accuracy of the damage is still being investigated, the General Staff noted

S-300 air defense system (Photo: Russian media)

Overnight, the Defense Forces struck the position of the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in Rostov Oblast, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to the military, the attack was carried out by the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces. The S-300 air defense system was located near the city of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

After the impact, explosions were observed at specified aiming points. The accuracy of the damage is still being investigated, the General Staff noted.

At night, the governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, reported that the anti-aircraft defense forces allegedly shot down the missile. At the same time, local media are distributing videos showing a fire near the city of Novoshakhtinsk.

Caution: the video contains profanity.

Overnight on August 17, Ukrainian military intelligence hit the Russian oil depot near Proletarsk in Rostov Oblast.

On August 20, it was reported that 22 out of 74 fuel tanks are already on fire at the Russian Kavkaz oil depot in Rostov Oblast, which was earlier attacked by Ukrainian drones.