Ukrainians have a great war strategy, says top US General Cavoli

General Christopher Cavoli believes that the course of the war will depend on the ability to "generate force"

Christopher Cavoli (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

The supreme allied commander of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, believes that the further course of the Russo-Ukrainian war is becoming more and more difficult to predict, but the Ukrainians currently have a "great strategy", he said during a discussion at the Aspen Institute, the Voice of America reports.

"One of the challenges that we see, and one of the biggest lessons that I think we can learn from the war in Ukraine, is that in modern wars, you either win quickly or you have a long, full unexpected twists and turns. And that's where we are now," Cavoli said.

The general noted that the course of the war will depend on the ability to "generate force", in particular, which side will be able to accumulate "high-quality force fastest and take advantage of that while they have a window of opportunity".

According to Cavoli, the Ukrainians are currently generating such force and skillfully building their strategy. He noted that over the past few months, Ukrainians have been focused on protecting eastern territories, preventing Russia from freely using Crimea and southern Ukraine to attack, maintaining its access to the Black Sea and generating force.

"So, I think they have a great strategy. It's just a matter of continuing to implement it," the general stated.

On July 4, 2022, Cavoli became the commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe. The general has a master's degree in Russian studies from Yale University. He also previously served as director for Russian affairs at the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff.